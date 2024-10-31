Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.1% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $61,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $537,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,129. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $252.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

