Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,550,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,005,612 shares.The stock last traded at $385.36 and had previously closed at $394.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.79.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

