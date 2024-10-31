Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $396.44 and last traded at $396.01, with a volume of 1423145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $393.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.79. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

