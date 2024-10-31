Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

