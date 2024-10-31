Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $654,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 94,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 148,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $52.65 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

