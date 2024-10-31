Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $199.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.11 and a 1-year high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.