Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 703 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. CWM LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,770,000 after acquiring an additional 505,632 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,714.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,723,000 after purchasing an additional 444,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,795 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,922,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 222,211 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.49 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.16.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

