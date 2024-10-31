Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $116.43. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.