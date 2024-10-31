Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Increased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average of $148.99. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

