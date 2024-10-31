UXLINK (UXLINK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.89 Million

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last week, UXLINK has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UXLINK token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. UXLINK has a total market cap of $86.89 million and $112.35 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,067.08 or 1.00063475 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,030.63 or 1.00012854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UXLINK Token Profile

UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io.

UXLINK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 170,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.50501972 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $113,607,299.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UXLINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UXLINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

