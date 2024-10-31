Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

UTMD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,801. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $63.85 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Utah Medical Products in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.