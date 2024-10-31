USD Coin Price Down 0% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001422 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.88 billion and $7.91 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,359.60 or 1.00093687 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,345.23 or 1.00073245 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 34,887,248,824 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
