US Bancorp DE Sells 47,678 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,678 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $412,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.71. The company had a trading volume of 215,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,248. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $259.37 and a 52 week high of $388.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.