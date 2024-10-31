US Bancorp DE Sells 114,074 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $164,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 180,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,272. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.73 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $112.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.