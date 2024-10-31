US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 47,056 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $104,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after buying an additional 425,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $96.29. 1,885,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,775,048. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

