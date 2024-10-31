US Bancorp DE Has $327.19 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $327,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.56. 832,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

