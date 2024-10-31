US Bancorp DE Has $181.40 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257,458 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Pfizer worth $181,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,098,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,070,223. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

