US Bancorp DE Has $121.10 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,899,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 160,356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $121,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.93. 10,631,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,539,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

