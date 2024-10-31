Urban One (UONE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%.

Urban One Stock Performance

UONE opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $66.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86. Urban One has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Insider Transactions at Urban One

About Urban One

In other news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,642 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

