Urban One (UONE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%.
Urban One Stock Performance
UONE opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $66.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86. Urban One has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.05.
Insider Transactions at Urban One
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
