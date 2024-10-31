United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Oppenheimer

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $575.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.04% from the stock’s previous close.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

Shares of UTHR traded up $11.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.58. 367,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.34 and its 200-day moving average is $315.28. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $377.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.73, for a total value of $1,169,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,214.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.73, for a total value of $1,169,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,214.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,597.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,012 shares of company stock worth $36,767,286. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

