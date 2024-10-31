United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $425.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.23.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.15. The company had a trading volume of 195,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.28. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $377.03. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,350.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,350.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $45,293.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,012 shares of company stock worth $36,767,286. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 184,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

