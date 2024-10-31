United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.84 and last traded at $134.64. 449,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,190,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

