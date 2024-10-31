United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $133.79 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

