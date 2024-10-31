United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 3,362,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

