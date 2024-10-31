United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 173 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.36. 2,339,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,663,864. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.56 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.