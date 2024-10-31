United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,166. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.55.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

