United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $425,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.65. 2,155,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,776,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $174.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

