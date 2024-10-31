United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5,708.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BAB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 30,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,560. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

