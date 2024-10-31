United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 292 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 533.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,648,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,070,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA traded up $22.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.79. The stock had a trading volume of 563,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $291.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.77.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

