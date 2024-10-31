Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lessened by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 50,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $232.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.38. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.63 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.