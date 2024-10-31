UniFirst Co. (UNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
UniFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
UniFirst Trading Down 0.5 %
UniFirst stock opened at $184.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.99. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $200.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UniFirst
About UniFirst
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UniFirst
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Caterpillar Stock: Market Points to a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.