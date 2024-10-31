UniFirst Co. (UNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

UniFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Trading Down 0.5 %

UniFirst stock opened at $184.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.99. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $200.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UniFirst

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.