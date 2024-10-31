UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $111.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $113.56.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.83 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $681,656.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $150,890.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,656.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $69,956.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,549.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $4,224,884. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

