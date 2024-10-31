Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.05, but opened at $36.38. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 177,399 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.88 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 32.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

