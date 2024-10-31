UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Position Trimmed by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,224,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 22.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 112,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 546,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI stock opened at $122.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.