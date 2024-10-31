UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2024

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.620-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.490 EPS.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. 3,137,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,888. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 414.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

Read Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.