UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.620-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.490 EPS.

UDR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. 3,137,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,888. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 414.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

