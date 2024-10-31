UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Price

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

NYSE:KBR opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 520,207 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,423,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KBR by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after buying an additional 113,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KBR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after acquiring an additional 196,693 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

