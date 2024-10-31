UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,109,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,139. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,593,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

