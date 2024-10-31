UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Stock

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Get Informatica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Informatica

Informatica Price Performance

INFA stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 1,377,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,063. Informatica has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Informatica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,875.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,042,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after buying an additional 5,631,139 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at $52,045,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Informatica by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Informatica by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after buying an additional 1,098,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth $10,806,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.