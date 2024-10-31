Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

