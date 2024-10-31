Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

TWO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,617. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.85. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 439.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.75 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

