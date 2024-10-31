Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Twilio Stock Up 16.2 %

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $11.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.00. 6,253,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 182.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $2,031,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 28.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

