Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $81.19 on Thursday. Twilio has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,745.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.0% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 736.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

