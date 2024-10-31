Tucows (TCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter.

Tucows Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCX opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Tucows has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $217.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,117.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $369,639. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

