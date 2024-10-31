TSE:FN FY2025 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for First National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of C$205.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.10 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on FN. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.67.

First National Financial stock opened at C$41.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.37. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$34.54 and a twelve month high of C$42.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 16,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.24 per share, with a total value of C$650,010.60. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

