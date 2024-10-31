TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.92. 4,524,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,404. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,267,557.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,205 shares of company stock worth $9,981,907 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

