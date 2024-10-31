TransDigm Group (TDG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $8.64 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY24 guidance at $32.62-33.42 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 32.620-33.420 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TDG opened at $1,330.51 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $817.62 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,368.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,310.91.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,451.94.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

