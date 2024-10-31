TransAlta (TSE:TA) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Shares of TA opened at C$14.60 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$8.22 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.93.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of C$582.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$278,400.00. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$278,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$536,674.67. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,220. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

