TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Now Covered by Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Price Performance

TransAlta stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.92.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.