Trajan Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Trajan Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 39.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,602.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -70.50%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

