Trajan Wealth LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 177.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $180,000.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.9 %

SIG opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,070.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,070.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,256. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

